Samuel Sarfo scores for Al Tadamon in Kuwaiti Crown Prince Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Former Ghana Premier League defender Samuel Sarfo got on the score-sheet for Kuwaiti side Al Tadamon in the Crown Prince Cup as they defeated Al Shabab 3-0 on Friday afternoon.



The ex-Liberty Professionals center-back netted on the 40th minute mark.



Friday afternoon’s goal means the ex-Black Galaxies defender has now scored twice in the month of October having scored in the Premier League against Al Sahel on the first day of October in 2022.



He is an ex-Police officer and rose to prominence in Ghana when he earned a call-up to play for the Black Stars.