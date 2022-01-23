You are here: HomeSports2022 01 23Article 1451590

Sports News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Samuel Owusu provides assist on Al Fahya return in win over Al-Tai FC

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu provided an assist for Al Fayha in their 2-0 win over Al-Tai FC on his return from international duty at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The talented Ghanaian tormentor was at his predatory best as he provided the assist for the insurance goal at the Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium.

Malek Al Abdalmoneim opened the scoring for the home side on 9 minutes before Samuel Owusu turned the provider for Nigerien Amadou Moutari to grab the second four minutes into the second half.

Owusu was handed a starting berth just a day after arriving in the country after Ghana exited the Africa Cup of Nations to underline his immense importance to the team.

And the Ghanaian superstar didn't disappoint after he turned screws in front of their home fans.

Serbian coach Vuk Rašović is a huge admirer of the highly-rated wideman as he stepped up to deliver yet another masterstroke of a performance to the delight of the Al-Burtuqali faithfuls.

The Ghana international was replaced by Yousef Saad Al Harbi with 20 minutes left on the clock after he delivered with aplomb.

Compatriot John Boye lasted the entire duration of the game.

