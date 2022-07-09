Samuel Owusu likely to return to Europe after leaving Saudi outfit Al-Fahya FC

Sports News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu will likely return to Europe after ending his three-year stint at Saudi Pro League side Al Fahya FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



Owusu, 24, ended his association with the club on Friday following the expiration of his contract.



The hugely talented Ghana star is likely to return to Europe after a remarkable journey in the gulf.



The Ghana international joined the Al-Fahya FC on a three-year contract back in 2019 after leaving Serbian fold Cukaricki.



Prior to joining the Saudi Pro League side, he had enjoyed stints at Serbian side Radnik Surdulica and Genclerbirligi in Turkey.



GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can report that the highly-rated wideman is likely to return to mainland Europe after his sojourn in the Arab world.



There are a number of clubs in Europe who have queued for his signature after excelling heavily at Al Fahya FC.



Owusu enjoyed a stellar campaign at Al-Fahya FC where he impressed with his goals, assists and immense quality on the pitch.



The Ghana star enjoyed a short-term loan spell at Al-Ahli where he bagged three goals in eight matches.



He bagged seven goals for Al-Fahya in 26 outings in his first season, went ahead to bag another seven goals in his second spell before being sent on loan to Al Ahli where he excelled.



A surprise inclusion in Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Owusu into the limelight at the tournament, featuring in all four of the Black Stars' games.



The winger was linked to a big move to Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille prior to joining Al-Fayha three years ago



The wideman is wanted by a number of stellar clubs in Europe -which may have prompted his decision to leave the club following the expiration of his contract.