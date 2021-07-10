Samuel Owusu beats Andre Ayew, Kudus to clinch Ghana's Most Influential Youth Footballer Award 2021

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Al-Fahya winger Samuel Owusu has been crowned Ghana's Most Influential Youth Footballer of 2021.



The Black Stars star man beat competition from Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus to clinch the topmost prize on the night.



Owusu's award was received by the Chief Executive of the Owusu Project, the Communication Director of Medeama, and the spokesperson of the Ghana League Clubs Association, who also doubles as the Managing Editor for Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com Patrick Akoto.



The Ghanaian superstar enjoyed a standout performance in Saudi Arabia featuring giants Al Ahli as well as Al-Fayha.



The former Čukarički star smashed into the limelight after his explosive performance for Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he shone with aplomb.



The talented Ghanaian impressed heavily on a short loan spell at Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli where he bagged four goals in 10 matches and provided several assists.



He returned to his parent club Al-Fahya to continue his blistering and unimaginable form as he continues to propel the team to a quick return to the country's top-flight.



The performance of the youngster has not gone unnoticed after being named the Most Influential Youth Footballer for 2021 at the Ghana Influential Awards Festival 2021.



He bagged seven goals Al-Fahya in 26 outings last season to catapult them back to the elite division after just a season in the second-tier.



