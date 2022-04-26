Samuel Owusu among eight foreigners from Saudi League to feature at 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Samuel Owusu is among eight foreign-based players likely to feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.



The much-anticipated tournament has been scheduled to take place in the Asian country between November and December, with 32 countries expected to battle it out for the covetous trophy.



Owusu, who plies his trade for Al Fayha has been a regular in the Black Stars team but missed the play-off against Nigeria due to an injury.



But he is likely to make the Ghana squad for the biggest soccer mundial later this year.



The enterprising winger will not be the foreign player to feature at the World Cup.



Cameroon trio of Vincent Abubakar (Al-Nasr), Leander Tawamba (Al-Taawoun), and Collins Faye (Al-Taie) are likely to go to the World Cup.



Uruguayan goalkeeper Martin Campania of Al-Batin, will participate.



The Peruvian Andre Carrillo of Al Hilal and Christian Cueva of Al-Fateh are looking forward to appearing in the World Cup for the second time in a row if they pass the playoffs.



Four main players appeared in the recent matches with their teams, namely, Tawamba, Fay, Al Celiti and Cueva, while some participated from the reserve bench, and others were satisfied with entering the list only.



