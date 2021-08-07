Samuel Osei Kuffuor joins Bechem United on a three-year deal

Sports News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United have announced the signing of defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor ahead of next season.



The center-back joins the Hunters on a three-year deal from Division One outfit Young Vipers.



Osei Kuffuor is expected to replace Salifu Moro, who is leaving the club, following reports of interest from Accra Hearts of Oak and a club in North Africa.



The young defender has been signed to boost the defense of the Hunters, after they escaped relegation by just a point, finishing last season in 13th position.



The 2016 FA Cup winner have also announced the signing of striker Emmanuel Avornyoh.



Bechem United are doing early business with the hopes of having a good campaign in the 2021/22 season.



