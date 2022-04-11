Samuel Osei Kuffour banned by GFA

Sports News of Monday, 11 April 2022

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has handed Bechem United defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, a two-match ban for stamping on Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga.



The GFA announced the decision of the Disciplinary Committee on Monday, April 11, 2022, after the hearing, along with the accompanying sanctions.



The player as part of the sanction has been fined GH₵1,000.



Osei Kuffour stamped Etouga at the blind side of the referee during Bechem's matchday 19 home game against Kotoko.



The DC has as a result charged Kuffour with a breach of Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019.



Below is the statement by the FA



"According to the charge sheet, Samuel Osei Kuffour intentionally kicked Frank Thierry Etouga Mbella in an off-ball situation, an action which in the opinion on the association is an improper behavior and likely to bring the game into disrepute."



"Samuel Osei Kuffour is found Guilty

of the charge by the Committee. The

Committee, therefore, hereby makes

the following decisions:



1. A fine of GHc1,000 is hereby

imposed on Samuel Osei Kuffour

in accordance with Article 6.1(c)

of the GFA Disciplinary Code



2. That Samuel Osei Kuffour is

hereby handed a two-match ban

in accordance with Article 12(b)

of the GFA Disciplinary Code.



3. Samuel Osei Kuffour is warned

that any future misconduct shall

receive a more severe

punishment."



