Samuel Obeng starts preseason training with Real Oveido

Sports News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng has started pre-season resumed training with Spanish side Real Oveido ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.



The 24-year-old joined the rest of the squad earlier this week, having featured for the Black Meteors in international friendlies against Japan and South Korea.a



Obeng captained the Ghana U-23 side as they suffered humiliating defeats to the two Asian countries in an international friendly.



After the international duty, he was given extra days off to recharge his battery ahead of the new season.



Real Oveido will take on Extramadura in a preseason friendly on Wednesday, July 21 2021.



