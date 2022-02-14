Samuel Obeng nets 5th goal of the season as Real Oviedo draw at home

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana U23 striker Samuel Obeng Gyabaa was on target for Real Oviedo when they drew at with SD Huesca in the Spanish Segunda Division on Sunday.



Obeng got his name on the scoresheet for the hosts who threw away a three-goal advantage to draw 3-3 at the Estadio Nuevo Carlos Tartiere.



Oviedo got their noses in front as early as the 4th minute through Borja Baston before Obeng and Carlos Isaac scored in five minutes to increase the lead.



Dario Poveda pulled one back for Huesca before the break.



Jaime Seoane and Ignasi Miquel scored in the second half to a earn a point for the visitors.



Obeng has now taken his goals tally in the season to five after 24 appearances and has provided one assist in the Spanish second-tier.