Samuel Inkoom urges players in Europe to come back to GPL if things are not going well

Sports News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak's newly signed defender, Samuel Inkoom has encouraged Ghanaian professional footballers to come back to their roots to relaunch their careers when things seem not to go well.



The former Sekondi Hasaacas player recently signed for Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak on a one-year deal.



The 32-year-old has had stints with top clubs in Europe, having played for FC Basel, DC United, Dnipro, etc. He is one of the few Ghanaian players who have returned to the Local League in the past two years.



And speaking to Starr Sports, Inkoom wants players who ply their trades in Europe to come back home when their careers take a nosedive.



" I always say something to a lot of players to come back to where you started, don't feel shy. I played Ghana League before I traveled. Is it the same Ghana league that gave me the platform so when you are coming back, why do you have to feel shy?" he quizzed?



"I was in Georgia, I just finished my contract in December last year and I am back home and I said I want to play Ghana league. I am also coming to the league to motivate the young ones and encourage them that if they play well, they can also get themselves somewhere," he told Untoldstories TV Gh.



Samuel Inkoom has so far featured in two games for Hearts of Oak. The first game was a league match against his former team, Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports stadium where his side lost by a lone goal, with the last game being against Skyy FC in the quarter-final of the MTN FA Cup.