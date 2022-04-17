Samuel Inkoom scores debut goal for Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 17 April 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has scored his first goal for Hearts of Oak.
The 32-year-old scored in the Ghana Premier League match between Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.
Inkoom scored with a superb free-kick inside the first minute of his home debut since joining the Phobians.
Last weekend, he made his debut in Hearts of Oak's 1-0 loss to his former club Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Earlier this week, Inkoom stated he was delighted to have signed a one-year deal with the reigning Ghanaian champions.
"I’m elated to join Accra Hearts of Oak. The journey began last Sunday when I made my debut in Kumasi and it was a great feeling.
"The results weren’t what we were expecting but we live to fight another day. Let’s all help to make the GPL a better one. Phobia!," he wrote on Twitter.
Inkoom left Ghana in 2009 after assisting Asante Kotoko to a league title win.
Inkoom returned to Ghana earlier this year after 13 years abroad in a bid to relaunch his career.
The right-back played for 11 clubs, including Swiss heavyweights Basel and FC Dnipro of Ukraine.
He was a member of Ghana's squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009 before becoming a regular for the Black Stars.
The right-back was a member of the Black Stars squads for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, which were held in South Africa and Brazil, respectively.
Samuel Inkoom with his first goal for Hearts of Oak via a direct free kick— Hearts We Trust (@_HWTofficial) April 17, 2022
