Samuel Inkoom praises Hearts of Oak after winning MTN FA Cup

Hearts of Oak wins their 12th MTN FA Cup



Samuel Boadu equals Jones Attuquayefio's 22-year-old record



Hearts of Oak to clash with Asante Kotoko in Super Clash



Ghana International Samuel Inkoom has hailed Accra Hearts of Oak for winning their 12th MTN FA Cup after beating Bechem United on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the winning goal for the Phobians in the second half which secured a 2-1 win for Hearts of Oak.



Samuel Inkoom, who took to his Twitter page to praise the Phobians, wrote: "We did it guys! Thank God for my assist and Congratulations to the Phobia family. And to our general fans, thank you all for rallying with us throughout the season. We are FA Cup champions."





