Samuel Inkoom eyes Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Former Asante Kotoko and FC Basel defender Samuel Inkoom wants Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor to consider him his next Ghana call ups.



The right-back, 32, has hit top form in Georgia for Torpedo after scoring and providing important assists for his side in top-flight.



Inkoom scored a sensational finish against Samtredia on Wednesday and has featured 13 times for the the Kutaisi-based side.



The Sekondi-Takoradi born defender has not featured for the Black Stars since the 2014 FIFA World Cup but feels ready to make a return for the four-time African champions.



“The season has gone very well for me here in Georgia. I think it won’t be a bad idea for the coach [C.K Akonnor] to turn his attention to Georgia and look at how I’m performing. I am ever ready to return to the Black Stars and give my service to Ghana like I have done in the past. I’m always committed to Ghana and I will give my all when I’m given the chance,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com.



Inkoom has featured for clubs like FC Basel, Dnipro, Bastia, Boavista, DC United, Antalyaspor, and Bulgarian side Vereya.