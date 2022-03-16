Samuel Inkoom denies blaming Kotoko CEO for intended Hearts of Oak move

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international has described as “malicious” report circulating that his intended move to Hearts of Oak is because Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah feels too big to call him.



The former Kotoko defender, who is currently a free agent, is in Ghana desperately in search of a club to relaunch his career.



Inkoom trained with Hearts of Oak on Tuesday with reports claiming he is eyeing a move to the reigning Ghanaian champions.



“Don’t blame me for my proposed Hearts move, Kotoko CEO feels big to call me. So Kotoko fans should blame their CEO and not me,” Inkoom is reported to have told Onua Sports after training.



He has been widely criticised, especially by the Kotoko faithful who respect his contributions to the club.



But Inkoom has published a statement on social media to debunk the quotes.



“My attention has been drawn to a news item circulating to the effect that I have accused the CEO of Asante Kotoko of feeling too big to call me and hence the kotoko fans should blame him for my proposed move to Hearts of Oak,” he wrote.



“Kindly disregard any such report as I have not granted any interview with any media outlet today.”



“I only began training with Hearts of Oak today and have not granted any interview with any media outlet on the subject matter, I therefore find this report as shocking and unfortunate.



“I urge all to disregard this malicious report.”



The 32-year-old left Ghana in 2009 after helping Asante Kotoko clinch the league title in impressive style.



Inkoom returned to Ghana earlier this year after 13 years in a bid to relaunch his career.



He parted ways with Georgian club Torpedo Kutaisi in January this year and has since been without a club.



Inkoom played for 11 clubs abroad including Swiss giants Basel and Ukraine's FC Dnipro.



Inkoom was part of the Ghana squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009 in Egypt before becoming a Black Stars regular.



He was included in Black Stars squads for the 2010 and 2014 World Cup in South Africa and Brazil respectively.