Samuel Frimpong has top-level attributes to help Medeama – Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Sports News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Medeama SC, Ignatius Osei-Fosu has indicated that new signing Samuel Frimpong is a player with the top-level talent to help the club.



The Tarkwa-based club today announced that it has completed the signing of the defender from Asante Kotoko.



We are delighted to announce the signing of defender Samuel Frimpong on a two-year deal.



The right-back joins the Mauve and Yellows on a two-year deal on a free transfer after ending his stint at Asante Kotoko. Details via: https://t.co/XXLYGxRnkN



Speaking on the latest signing, Medeama SC head coach Ignatius Kwame Osei Fosu has said he is confident the player will help his team in the upcoming 2021/2022 football season.



“I am absolutely thrilled that we have managed to secure the services of Samuel Frimpong. He is an exciting player and will add his immense skill set and leadership qualities to the group.



“He is a player with top-level attributes that I know will help this team a lot.



“We are happy to have him with us and we can’t wait to get started,” the gaffer said as quoted on the website of Medeama SC.