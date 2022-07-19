Samuel Eto'o's son signs professional contract with Victoria Guimaraes

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Etienne Eto'o, the son of Cameroon Football Association president, Samuel Eto’o, has signed his first professional contract with club Victoria Guimaraes.



Etienne joined the Portuguese side's Under-23 on a free transfer in 2021 after leaving Spanish Side Real Oviedo as a free agent.



After one season at the youth side, the 19-year-old has penned his first professional contract with Victoria until 2024, according to kick422.com.



The reports indicate that the son of former Barcelona star, Eto'o will have an option of a third.



The midfielder could make his professional debut when Victoria visit newly-promoted Chaves on August 7, 2022, in their opening match of the season.



Etienne Eto'o enjoyed a good first season with U-23s as he scored twice in 10 games.



He was part of the Cameroon U-20 squad who played in the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



Etienne hit a brace on his debut, one from a freekick and the other from the spot in a 4-1 win over Mozambique.



