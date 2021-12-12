Samuel Eto’o elected president of Cameroon Football Federation

Sports News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o has been elected as the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).



The four-time Africa best player polled 43 votes against his main rival Saidou Mbombo Njoya who polled 31 votes to be elected as the new president.



Eto’o had the support of Maboang Kessack, Justin Tagouh, Crepin Nyamsi in the election.



75 delegates casted their votes with Samuel Eto’o emerging victorious after the election to lead one of the best football nations on the continent.



Samuel Eto'o Fils will lead the Cameroon Football governing body for the next four years.



The three-time UEFA Champions League winner will lead Cameroon’s delegation at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations which will be staged in Cameroon.