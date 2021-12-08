Sports News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Samuel Boakye named MVP in Allies win over Krystal Palace:



Young and exciting player Samuel Boakye was named the Man of the Match in our 2-1 on Monday afternoon in the Division One League.



He lasted the entire duration of the match where he dazzled the few spectators around with his quick feet.



Enock Okain and Bryan Forson brace late in the second half earned us the three maximum points.



This becomes his second MVP accolade in this campaign after bagging his first in the FA Cup win over Young Wise.