Samuel Boadu wins 4th trophy with Hearts of Oak after beating Kotoko to win 2022 President’s Cup

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Coach Samuel Boadu has won his fourth trophy with Accra Hearts of Oak just a year after taking charge of the club.



The gaffer was brought from Medeama SC last season and finished the 2020/2021 season with two trophies.



His quality was evident as the Phobians resurrected from their ruins to win the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup trophies at the end of the season.



They were also rewarded with the Super Cup per the rules of the Ghana Football Association.



Although the coach and his team are currently struggling in the 2021/22 football season, they have added another silverware today.



Facing off with Asante Kotoko in the 2022 President’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium, Boadu got his tactics right and helped his side to cruise to a 2-1 win, to lift the enviable trophy.



Courtesy of his triumph, Coach Samuel Boadu has now won four trophies with Hearts of Oak.



The coach could still win two trophies at the end of the ongoing football season as the MTN FA Cup is also up for grabs for the gaffer and his team.



