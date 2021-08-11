Samuel Boadu targets hat-trick of league titles

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has set his sights on winning the league title in each of the 3 seasons he’s signed to lead the club.



Boadu was hired by the Phobians mid-season after the latter resigned from fellow Premier League side Medeama SC.



While at Hearts of Oak, the 34-year-old has masterminded the winning of the league and cup double (Hearts’ first since 2000 and their first trophy in a decade).



Boadu signed a 3 year deal with the club with an option of an extension.



He has told Kumasi-based Silver FM in an interview that, he aims to win the league in every single season he stays at the helm of affairs For Hearts of Oak.



He said “I pray to God for strength and wisdom, because this is the beginning. In my remaining years, I pray the support of all and sundry continues. It’s my wish that all the 3 seasons I spend at Hearts lead to a league title win.



“The bar has been raised and I wish for more, but I cannot do it alone unless all the Hearts family come under one umbrella so we can lift the team-high. So far, there’s still more to be done because Hearts is a big team and everything should be big.” he concluded.



