Samuel Boadu should be maintained as Hearts Coach - Amankwah Mireku

Accra Hearts Of Oak in the Ghana Premier League this season has played 31 matches with 48 points 4th of the League table.



The phobians were not able to defend the title whiles rivals Asante Kotoko are championing this season.



This has seen some supporters calling for the sack of head coach Samuel Boadu.



Meanwhile, Former Hearts Of Oak player Amankwah Mireku has disagreed with the suggestion.



“Hearts of Oak this season have not been bad. There has been an improvement from last season. Winning the league and the FA cup last season, but the only problem is the lack of consistency, but l believe the management and the technical team will make sure things go well next season,” he said.



“I have seen nothing wrong with coach Samuel Boadu. He won the league and the FA cup last season. He is a good coach. Football is not about the coach, football is about players and for that matter, quality players. The coach plays only 15 percent in a game. If you have quality and intelligent players, you will win that is all”, he added.



Hearts of Oak will play match day 33 against Accra Great Olympics on Sunday at the Accra Sports stadium.