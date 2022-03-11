Samuel Boadu shocked by Muntari's performance for Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Muntari scores first goal for Hearts of Oak



Muntari wins first trophy with Hearts of Oak



Calls for Muntari’s return to Black Stars increases



Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has said that he never expected Sulley Muntari to hit the ground running for the club.



According to the coach, he is very amazed by the contribution the former Black Stars player brings to the team any time he is given the opportunity.



“His input in the game, his passes and every work he puts in are good. I never expected Sulley Muntari to last longer in our games. Against Kotoko, he played 80 minutes, against RTU he played 79 minutes. Sulley is less than a month into full-scale training and as a player who has been absent from football for long, we thought he would be rusty,” Coach Samuel Boadu stated.



The coach explained that he is impressed with the performance of the player when it comes to fulfilling his responsibilities on the pitch.



He said, “Sulley Muntari is too aggressive and disciplined on the field of play. Every responsibility you give out to Sulley is well executed so for scoring today’s goal, I’m happy for him and I believe more goals will come.”



The 37-year-old was handed the starting role against Asante Kotoko in the President’s Cup and also started in their 2-1 win over WAFA in the Ghana Premier League.