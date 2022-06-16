Samuel Boadu set to be named as new Black Satellites coach - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

According to reports in the local media current Black Satellites head coach, Abdul Karim Zito is set to be sacked and Hearts of Oak's head coach Samuel Boadu named as the new coach.



The reports also added that Hearts of Oak's Samuel Boadu is the only coach been considered for the Ghana men's U-20 team's top job and will be assisted by former Hearts of Oak star Jacob Nettey.



Nettey played for Hearts of Oak from 1994 to 2002. He was part of the Ghanaian 2000 African Nations Cup team, who exited in the quarter-finals after losing to South Africa.



The Black Satellites have been dreadful in recent weeks, having been eliminated in the group round of the WAFU Zone B tournament in Niger, where they lost both two matches to Nigeria and Burkina Faso.



Ghana also finished 11th out of 12 teams in the just concluded Tournoi Maurice Revello competition in France, having failed to win in the first phase but beating Saudi Arabia in their last game.



Samuel Boadu led Hearts of Oak to win the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup last season.