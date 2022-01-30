Samuel Boadu reacts to Sulley Muntari's reported move to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu was coy when asked about the acquisition of ex-Inter Milan ace Sulley Muntari.



Reports emanating from the Ghanaian media indicate that Accra Hearts of Oak have pulled a coup with the signing of Muntari.



The former Black Stars midfielder is said to have penned a one-year deal with the Rainbow club ahead of the second round of the campaign.



In the wake of the club’s 1-0 victory against King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, coach Boadu was quizzed on his impression of the reported capture of the former UEFA Champions League winner.



“Sulley is a motivator, a good guy whom I respect so much. It’ll be a delight to train with such a player,” Boadu claims.



“I saw how he was joking with the boys at training the other day and that made me happy so I believe if he joins the team things could change.”



Muntari was in attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium when the Phobians defeated King Faisal Babies 1-0 on Sunday.



Hearts of Oak have moved up to 5th position with 23 points from 14 games.



