Samuel Boadu names starting eleven for FA Cup final against Bechem United

Sports News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Goalkeeper Richard Attah will be starting from the bench as Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu names his starting eleven for the FA Cup final against Bechem United.



Richmond Ayi has been trusted to be in post for the Phobians in today's Cup final game against the Hunters while Samuel Inkoom and Dennis Korsah maintain their positions in the team.



Accra Hearts of Oak after failing to defend their Ghana Premier League title and finishing outside the top four will have another opportunity to end their season with a major silverware.



Bechem United finished 3rd on the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League table making it one of their best campaigns in the last decade.



Birthday boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh will be leading the attack for the Phobians in the game against Bechem United.



Below is the lin-up of Hearts of Oak against Bechem United.



