Samuel Boadu names Hearts of Oak's starting eleven to face Wydad today

Sports News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has named a strong starting eleven to face Wydad AC in the CAF Champions League today.



The Phobians last Sunday hosted the side from Morocco in the first of a scheduled two-legged tie in the playoff to the Group Stage of the elite continental inter-club competition.



Although it was a tough game, Hearts of Oak managed to secure a narrow 1-0 win at the end of the contest.



Keen on progressing from this stage, the Ghanaian club has travelled to Morocco and must today earn a positive result from the second leg against Wydad AC.



Ahead of the game, footballghana.com has intercepted the starting eleven named by Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu.



Below is the lineup:



Richard Attah -GK



Fatawu Mohammed (c)



William Dankyi



Mohammed Alhassan



Robert Addo Sowah



Emmanuel Nettey



Caleb Amankwah



Salifu Ibrahim



Kofi Kordzi



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Isaac Mensah.