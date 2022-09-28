Samuel Boadu makes first public statement after Hearts of Oak dismissal

In his first statement after he was dismissed by the club, former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu expressed gratitude to the management and supporters of the club for their support of him and his coaching team.



Samuel Boadu paid glowing tributes to the fans for their support that enabled the team win some major titles.



“To a club and supporters, I call family, to a chair I called father, to a mgt I called brothers and to players, I called friends ..Tnx for the glorious moments we shared together…I am glad we won together and achieved the unimaginable in 2 years …see you around soon, Phobiaaaa.”



Samuel Boadu was dismissed by Hearts of Oak on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 following a string of underwhelming displays in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.



In a statement announcing his dismissal, the club expressed its profound gratitude to Samuel Boadu and wished him well in his future endeavors.



“The Board and management will like to thank Samuel Boadu and his assistants for their contribution to our history and the memories-which will always remain with us. The club will like to wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”



The club also stated that new coaches have been appointed to take charge of the club in the interim while they focus on appointing a permanent coach.



“In the interim, the coach of the U20-Samuel Nil Noi who will be assisted by Benjamin Mensah will take charge of the team until a substantive head coach is appointed.”



In his two seasons at the club, Samuel Boadu won five trophies, including the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, and CAF Super Cup.





