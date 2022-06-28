Samuel Boadu is a great coach; I love working with him – Gladson Awako

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak attacker, Gladson Awako has disclosed that he enjoys working with head coach Samuel Boadu.



Contrary to speculations, the former Great Olympics poster boy says he has no problems with his coach.



“It's never true that I have issues with Coach Samuel Boadu, not at all. In a typical football team, arguments or disagreements between a player and his coach can emerge when the player is substituted after playing a good game.



“At training grounds, there could be some misunderstanding between a player and his coach. It doesn't mean we have issues. The respect I have for Coach Samuel Boadu is unimaginable,” Gladson Awako said.



According to the experienced forward, he sees Coach Samuel Boadu as a great coach.



“He's a great coach and I love to continue working with him,” Gladson Awako said in an interview with Akoma FM.