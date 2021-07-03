Samuel Boadu has transformed Hearts of Oak – Don Bortey

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: Evans Amewugah,contributor

Former Hearts of Oak striker Bernard Don Bortey says coach Samuel Boadu has transformed his former side.



Samuel Boadu who took over Hearts of Oak in the second round of the league has guided the club to climb to the top and lead Kotoko by three points.



Boadu oversaw Hearts beat Kotoko 1-0 on Sunday and with just three games to go, Bortey believes the coach has transformed the team and the fans need to rally behind him.



“I believe in Coach Samuel Boadu, he has transformed Hearts of Oak and the fans should support him with all they have. He will take Hearts to Africa, we have already won the league so we just need to prepare well for Africa.”



Daniel Afriyie Barnie scored the only goal as Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko 1-0 in the Super Clash on Sunday.



Hearts have taken a giant step towards the league title, a trophy they have not won since 2009.