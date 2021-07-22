Samuel Boadu favourite to win Ghana Premier League coach of the month award

Sports News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Samuel Boadu is the overwhelming favourite to be named Ghana Premier League coach of the month for June.



Boadu has been nominated along with Ebusua Dwarfs coach Kuuku Dadzie and Mariano Barreto of Asante Kotoko.



But he is likely to retain the crown, having won it in May, as Hearts of Oak took a giant step towards winning the league in June.



Boadu led Hearts of Oak to three wins and one draw in four games – while Kuuku Dadzie lost one and won three.



For Portuguese trainer, Baretto, his side won three games and tasted only one defeat - the super clash against Boadu's Hearts of Oak.



The winner of the NASCO coach of the month will take home a 43’ inch NASCO Television set and a plague.



