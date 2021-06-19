Samuel Boadu emerges as frontrunner for GPL Best Coach Award

Sports News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Hearts of Oak Head Coach Samuel Boadu has emerged as the front runner for the Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month Award for May.



The former Medeama SC gaffer is part of a 4-man shortlist for the top individual prize awarded for one’s performance in a stated time period.



Boadu had a hugely successful month of May where he steered the Phobian ship to the summit of the league standings.



Under his tutelage, Hearts of Oak amassed 15 out of 18 available points in the May 2021, as the Phobians picked 5 wins and 1 defeat in 6 games played.



His record is remarkable and stands tall amongst other contenders like Mariano Barreto of Asante Kotoko, Medeama’s Yaw Preko and Prosper Narteh Ogoom of WAFA.



According to the Ghana FA, the winner of the award will be made known on June 25 via the football governing body’s Facebook page.



Find below the statitics of all 4 nominees for the Coach of the Month Award(May)



PREMIER LEAGUE COACH OF THE MONTH – MAY



Mariano Barreto Matches Played – 6 Won – 3 Draw – 3 Loss – 0



Samuel Boadu Matches Played – 6 Won – 5 Draw -0 Loss – 1



Yaw Preko – Medeama Matches Played – 6 Won – 4 Draw – 1 Loss-1



Prosper Narteh Ogum – WAFA Matches Played – 5 Won – 3 Draw – 1 Loss – 1