Samuel Boadu doesn’t know how much his salary is as Ghana U-20 coach - Saddick Adams alleges

Sports News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Saddick Adams has claimed that head coach for the Ghana U-20 national team, Samuel Boadu, doesn’t know how much his salary is as the Black Satellites boss.



He also alleged that all junior national team coaches of Ghana, including the former Hearts of Oak boss don’t have contracts with the Ghana Football Association.



He said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM monitored by footballghana.com.



“Let’s ask Samuel Boadu, they have taken his account number. How much did they say they will pay him as the Ghana U-20 head coach?’ Saddick began.



“For how many years? Where will he reside?”



He also added that Samuel Boadu would be forced to invite players whose agents have more money to pay for playing time for their clients and Ghana will suffer to get results.



“If he works for six months, he has to call-up players who don’t have the quality but their agents have money,” he added.



“Niger, Chad, and Burkina Faso will beat us but he doesn’t care because he is not being paid.”



Samuel Boadu replaced Karim Zito as head coach of the Black Satellites in December 2022 and is yet to lead the team in any official assignment.