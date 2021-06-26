Samuel Boadu deserves Coach of the Year Award - Agyemang-Badu

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has said that Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu deserves to be crowned the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League coach of the year.



Boadu, who joined the Phobians prior to the start of the second round of the season has been sensational for the club.



Under the guidance of the former Medeama SC gaffer, Accra Hearts of Oak sits on top of the league log with 56 points despite a torrid start of the season.



The 35-year-old tactician has played 14 matches in the league, with 10 wins, 2 draws, and just 2 losses.



Agyemang-Badu, however, in an interview hailed Samuel Boadu and his assistant, Hamza Mohammed, and posited the latter deserves the Coach of the Year accolade.



“I think he deserves the [coach of the year] award even if he couldn’t win the league, together with his assistant Hamza Mohammed," the U-20 World Cup winner told Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM.



He also commended two other coaches for jobs done for their respective clubs.



"Evans Adotey of Karela United and Annor Walker of Great Olympics come next to him,” the former Hellas Verona and Udinese Calcio said.



