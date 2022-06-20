Samuel Boadu cites injuries for clubs’ unimpressive campaign

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has attributed the club’s inability to live up to the billing in the just ended Ghana Premier League season to injuries.



The 2021/22 domestic top-flight came to an end over the weekend with Hearts of Oak failing to finish among the top four clubs. The Phobians finished the season on the 6th position with 48 points.



The rainbow boys suffered 4-1 defeat to Real Tamale United in final day of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Speaking after the game, Boadu blamed injuries setbacks for his outfits inability to live up to expectations in the just ended season.



“The injury problem, because lots of players in the first team got injury, Salifu Ibrahim, Addo Sowah and Nurudeen Abdul Aziz. It got to a point Barnieh was not feeling well and traveled, but I think this is the team we had to depend on and that cost us” he said.



The win for RTU means the club has cemented their place in the Ghana Premier League ahead of next season.



