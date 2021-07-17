Samuel Boadu bullish over Hearts of Oak’s chances in Africa

Sports News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Samuel Boadu has dismissed suggestion that Hearts of Oak should be worried about what is awaiting them in Africa next season.



Hearts of Oak will return to Caf Champions League next term due to the fact that they are Ghana Premier League champions.



“It would be my first time playing in the CAF Champions League, so we try our maximum best to make an impact and people shouldn’t underestimate my players," Boadu told the press on Wednesday.



"We might not have big names but I believe they can put out some excellent performances and I urge the media to encourage them, likewise the fans and management and we would not disappoint Ghanaians in our African campaign.



“I’m yet to decide if we should bring on board some players to augment the squad because the league is yet to end and the MTN FA Cup is still ongoing,” he added.



Hearts will be crowned champions on Saturday in Sogakope.



