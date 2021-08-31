Samuel Boadu, Salifu Ibrahim win big at Ghana Premier League Awards

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

On Monday, Hearts of Oak duo Samuel Boadu and Salifu Ibrahim emerged winners of the various categories in the NASCO Ghana Premier League Awards.



Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu who led the Phobians to a historic league title after taking over in March, was named the Coach of the Year.



He had been nominated alongside Mariano Barreto, who guided Asante Kotoko to the runners-up spot, WAFA’s Prosper Narteh Ogun, Annor Walker of Accra Great Olympics, and Dreams FC boss Vladislav Viric.



There was more joy for the league champions as Ibrahim Salifu was named as the previous season’s best player.



His three goals, eight assists, and eight Man of The Match awards put him head-and-shoulders above the other nominees; top scorer Diawisie Taylor, WAFA’s Augustine Boakye, Gladson Awako, and teammate Benjamin Afutu.



The winners were announced at a brief ceremony at the head office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO).



Samuel Boadu receives a shopping voucher worth GHc8000 while Salifu Ibrahim also comes away with a GHc5000 shopping voucher, an all-expenses-paid weekend stay at the Alisa Hotel.