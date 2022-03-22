Samuel Bekoe named in Sierra Leone squad for Togo-Congo friendlies

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Samuel Bekoe has received a call up to the Sierra Leone national team for their international friendlies in March against Togo and Congo.



The former Inter Allies midfielder currently plays for FC Johansen in the Sierra Leone top-flight.



Bekoe with no chance of making the Ghana national team decided to switch nationality and represent the Leone stars after being approached by the Sierra Leone Football Association.



His nationality switch was completed and approved by both the Sierra Leone Football Association and the Ghana Football Association in November 2021.



Bekoe becomes the third Ghanaian player to make an international switch after Jamal Arogo joined Liberia with Kennedy Boateng opting to represent Togo.



Samuel Bekoe will be in line to make his debut for Liberia when they face Togo and Congo in the international break.



Liberia play Togo on March 24, 2022, before they face Congo on March 29 in Antalya, Turkey.



