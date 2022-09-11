Samuel Ashie Quaye scores first goal of 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Great Olympics right back Samuel Ashie Quaye goes into annals of history as being the first player to score in the Ghana Premier League in the 2022/2023 season.



His side defeated Bechem United by a lone goal he scored late in the game to hand his side all three points.



There was nothing to separate both sides in a game that was played in a virtually empty stadium as the home side Olympics asked all the questions.



Bechem United who finished second last season took a while before growing into the game.



Great Olympics fetched the goal late on as a team goal was tapped home by Samuel Ashie Quaye in the 82nd minute to give his side all three points in the game.



Yaw Preko has replaced former coach Annor Walker who has joined newly promoted Samrtex FC and guided the team to the G6 title triumph.



Emmanuel Agyemang Badu who joined the wonder club on a one-year deal made his first competitive start for the club in the win.