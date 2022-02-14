Samuel Antwi claims third straight National Ranking Tour title with win over Johnson Acquah

Tennis News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Tennis Professionals of Ghana (TPG) No.2 Samuel Antwi maintained his remarkable successful run with a victory over TPG No.1 Johnson Acquah in the final of the National Ranking Tour 6. Antwi played superb tennis to triumph 6-4,3-6,6-2.



Antwi will now have 5 championships titles in a calendar year and on the same level as former champions, George Darko and Wisdom Na-Adjrago in 2015 and 2016. Antwi played some remarkable tennis from Friday's marathon three-set win over Johnson, and both players thrilled the crowd from the start with the accuracy of their strokes.



It was Antwi who earned the first breakpoints of the game in the eighth game, a mishit by Johnson gave Antwi a 5-3 lead. He maintained his style to, winning the first set 6-4.



In the second set, Johnson played to achieve 6-2.



In the final set, Johnson looked more aggressive, but each time he threatened, Antwi responded and with the crowd thrilled by the skills on show, he held move to win the decisive set 6-2.



"He's doing wonderful works, he's very tough and consistent," said Johnson, "every week he's winning matches, he's playing fantastically and doing many things very well, he has a chance of confidence.



"I was happy with the way I played. I didn't hit the ball, but it seems like he was always in a better position."



Antwi also added, "I'm taking part with great joy and concentration and I hope to continue.



"This has been a very exciting week and now this was my best match. It's an enormous challenge to play Johnson and, I'm very pleased." This year's National Ranking Tour was sponsored by Second Serve Tennis Shop, a subsidiary of Tennis Foundation Ghana.



