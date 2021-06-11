Samuel Abbey Quaye is the professor of Ghana football – Dr Randy Abbey

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Great Olympics left-back, Samuel Abbey Quaye has been nicknamed the professor of football by Ghana Football Association's Executive Council Member, Dr. Randy Abbey.



Quaye had been instrumental for Accra Great Olympics in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



And according to Dr. Randy Abbey who was speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, the 20-year-old has the potential to play to the highest stage in football.



“There is a player at Great Olympics and he is called Samuel Abbey Quaye,” he said.



“I think he is the professor and we must watch out for him,” he added.



Quaye provided an assist for his brother Maxwell Quaye to score a goal against Accra Hearts of Oak, to earn Olympics a 2–0 win in the first round of the season.



Abbey Quaye was a member of the Black Satellites team that won the 2021 African youth championship in Mauritania this year.



