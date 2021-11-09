Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye set for Basel trials

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Attram De Visser Soccer Academy's utility player, Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye has arrived in Switzerland for two weeks trials with Switzerland giant FC Basel.



The 20-year-old moved to Accra Great Olympics on a season long deal in the Ghana Premier League last year but Olympics could not agreed on any terms with the mother club despite his impressive run in the season.



He was the livewire of Great Olympics last season netting 5 goals in twenty-five (25) matches for the Agosu boys.



He was instrumental in Olympic's drive to clinch 6th position on the Ghana Premier League log with 52 points behind Medeama.



His great performances and versatile nature ended him a called up to the Black Satellites camp for the U20 Afcon played in Mauritania where he helped the team lift the trophy.



Ashie-Quaye was part of CK Akunnor's Black Stars world cup qualification squad against Ethiopia and South Africa for the senior National team, in Ghana's road to Qatar 2022 mundial.



He travelled to Switzerland with the president of Attram De Visser Soccer Academy, Who doubles as assistant coach for Ghana's Olympic team Mr. Godwin Attram. Both Ashie and his boss were at the St. Jakob stadium to watch FC Basel lost 1-0 to St. Gallen in Switzerland Super league week 13 on Sunday.



