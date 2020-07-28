Press Releases of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Samsung giving away appliances in weekly draws

Stay connected and win

Ghanaians are learning to adapt to the ‘new normal’ way of life. However, they will now be given more reasons to find comfort in their homes through the power of Samsung’s innovative technology.



To help with adapting to the rules of social distancing and bring joy to homes across the country, Samsung products can now be won until 31 July 2020 in the ‘Stay Connected and Win” campaign.



Samsung’s weekly draws will give those who have purchased a Samsung device and entered the competition the chance to win prizes including Samsung TV’s, washing machines and fridges.



“It's amazing to see how people are making sacrifices to safeguard the health of everyone in the country despite the challenges of remaining at home. We want to leverage the power of our innovative technology to help Ghanaians stay connected, to make staying at home easier and better,” said Eugene Nahm, managing Director at Samsung Ghana.



To enter, customers can buy selected Samsung products, from participating retailers, complete the form on Samsung.com, upload the proof of payment and they’ll be in the weekly draw. The ten winners of the weekly draws will be announced on Samsung’s social platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.



Rose Agyekum who bought a Galaxy A51 won a Samsung washing machine and expressed her delight at entering the competition.



"I am very happy and still can't believe this. When I first got the call everyone thought it was trick because how could anyone give a washing machine away in these times.



I only believed it when I saw my name on the Samsung Instagram page. I didn't think I would be using a washing machine any time soon so thank you so much Samsung. I am a nurse so this will really help my nurse colleagues and I in my apartment."



The qualifying mobile products are: Galaxy A11, A21s, A31, A51, A71, Note10, Note10+, Note10 Lite, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra and the prizes include air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, UHD and QLED TV’s



*Terms and conditions apply

https://www.samsung.com/africa_en/offer/ghana-raffledraw-promo/terms/

