Sammy Kuffour’s son signs for Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Israel

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osei Kuffour Jnr leaves Brentford Academy



He joins Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Israel



The youngster wants to represent Ghana at the international level



Samuel Kuffour Jnr a son of Ghanaian football legend Sammy Osei Kuffour has joined Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the Israel Premier League.



The son of former Black Stars and Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour has joined the Israeli club to continue his youth development.



The 18-year-old who can play as a midfielder and a central defender joins Hapoel Be'er Sheva from Brentford Academy in England.



Samuel Kuffour Jnr holds both Ghana and German citizenship and will have the chance of representing either the Black Stars or the German national team when he comes of age.



The youngster has already revealed that he will represent the Black Stars at the international level when he comes of age as quoted by his father.



"I posted my picture of 20 years ago on my status. He said ‘daddy I have seen that picture’. It was Ghana against Cameroon in 2000. He told me ‘I would love to be in this jersey one day’. I told him that God willing, he will be there but he has to put an effort." Osei Kuffour told Joy FM in an interview in 2019.