Sammy Kuffour opens up on playing against Messi and Ronaldo

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sammy Kuffour passes verdict on Ronaldo-Messi debate



Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour believes the football world has not seen two exceptional footballers in the same era like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.



According to Sammy Kuffour, the current generation of football lovers are blessed to see the two iconic players in action and should account on themselves.



Opening up on his encounter with the two, Samuel Osei Kuffour who faced young Ronaldo and Messi as a Bayern Munich defender in a preseason tournament in 2005 described them as two exceptional footballers who have ruled the game.



"I met both Ronaldo and Messi in a preseason game in 2005 and Bayern played Manchester United in the first game and Ronaldo was a big problem for me to the extent that I had to kick him hard for him to run away from my territory.



"The final against Barcelona was a real nightmare for me and my colleagues because Samuel Etoo warned me about Messi before the game and we had to apply the same physical force we used on Ronaldo. I remember Messi dribbled my partner like 3000 times," Samuel Osei Kuffour said while laughing.



Touching on the endless debate of who is the better of the two, the former Bayern Munich defender declined to pick a side but expressed admiration for the two greats.



The Bayern Munich legend added that Messi is more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo because of their technical abilities.



"For me, there haven't been players like them in the same era and they pushed each other very well. You could see that Messi is way ahead of Ronaldo in terms of talents but Ronaldo has used hard work to catch up."



Samuel Osei Kuffour ended his career as one of the best defenders to have played in the major European leagues.