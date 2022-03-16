Sammy Kuffour, Tony Baffoe to play roles in Ghana's games against Nigeria

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

The Ghana Football Association is activating every weapon in its arsenal to ensure that Ghana do not miss out on the World Cup for the second consecutive time.



All hands are being put on deck to propel the team to fly over their rivals Super Eagles of Nigeria to make a fourth appearance at world football’s biggest festival.



In furtherance of this, a meeting was held with some former Black Stars players to engage their services as inspirational figures for the team.



Ghanaian football legends Tony Baffoe and Sammy Osei Kuffour have met with the FA officials to deliberate on their roles in the qualifiers.



The Black Stars have been scheduled to play the Super Eagles in the first leg of the tie at the Cape Coast Stadium but the game has been thrown into some uncertainty as the venue for the game has become an issue of contention.



The Nigeria Football Federation have written to CAF demanding a change in venue owing to the poor nature of the pitch at the Cape Coast.



The Ghana Football Association has responded to their request with a plea on CAF to shift the game to Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Rumors indicate that an inspection team from CAF have rejected the Cape Coast Stadium and are considering moving the game to Baba Yara.







The match is scheduled for March 25, 2022 with the return fixture set for March 29. The winner of the tie will play at the 2022 World Cup as one of Africa’s five representatives.