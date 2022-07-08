Sammy Kuffour, Eric Gawu and top three players produced by Alhaji Gruzah’s King Faisal

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

King Faisal, owned by veteran football administrator Alhaji Grusah, have made a significant contribution to Ghana football by producing top talents.



Some have gone on to become African football icons and established themselves in Europe, while others are best remembered for their outstanding performances in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



GhanaWeb look at five top players with roots in King Faisal who are highly regarded in Ghana, Africa, and the rest of the world.



Sammy Kuffour



Among the top players produced by King Faisal, Samuel Osei Kuffour turned out to be the biggest. He played for the Black Stars as well as some of the top clubs in Europe, Bayern Munich, As Roma, and Ajax.



He is rated as one of the best centre-backs in Ghana's history, an African football icon, and a Bayern Munich legend.



He won the Champions League couple with a lot of honours during his time at Bayern. In 2001, he was named BBC African footballer of the year.



Moreover, he won Ghanaian footballer of the year 3 times, 1998, 1999, and 2001.



Samuel Osei Kuffour was identified by Alhaji Grusah. He spent his early years at King Faisal before moving to Europe at age 15.



Torino signed him in 1991 before joining Bayern's youth side in 1993.



Shilla Iliasu



Shilla Iliasu was the only local player who played in all four games during Ghana's first-ever World Cup in 2006.



Iliasu is credited as one of the astute defenders to have played in the GPL in the 21st century.



He joined King Faisal from Real Republicans, a Kumasi-baed youth team in 2003.



He served Faisal for two seasons, playing in two CAF Confederations Cup competitions before joining Kotoko in 2005.



Yussif Chibsah



Yussif Chibsah is a King Faisal product who made a name for himself in Ghana.



Chibsah joined King Faisal after his outstanding performance in high school games in the late 1990s.



He served Faisal from 1999 to 2003. He was then transferred to Asante Kotoko before moving to Europe in 2006.



While at Faisal, Chibsah received his first national team call-up, joining the Ghana U-17 team. In 2003, he was named captain of Ghana's U-23 team, which won bronze at the All-African Games.



Eric Gawu



Eric Gawu is widely regarded as one of the best strikers to have appeared in the Ghana Premier League since 2000.



Gawu's professional career began at King Faisal. He was a goal-scoring machine who ripped defenders apart with his strength and clever movement.



From 2004 to 2006, he was a member of the Insha Allah team before joining Hearts of Oak. Gawu was a key member of the Faisal squad that reached the CAF Confederations Cup second round in 2004.



He scored four goals in the Confederations Cup tournament, trailing top scorer Ugochukwu Okeke by one.



Ibrahim Tanko



Ibrahim Tanko is one of Ghana's UEFA Champions League winners.



The former Black Stars player is best remembered for his time with Borussia Dortmund. He made his debut when he was 17 years old. He is the club's third-youngest player to make his professional debut.



Tanko began his football career at King Faisal and advanced through the youth system before joining Dortmund.



