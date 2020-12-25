Sports News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Sammy Adjei gets GH¢10,000 donation from Twellium

Ex-Ghana No.1 goalkeeper Sammy Adjei has received a GH¢10,000 donation from Twellium Industrial Company Limited, producers of Run Energy.



The presentation of the dummy cheque took place on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 during the Asamoah Gyan's contract renewal as Brand Ambassador.



Adjei was rewarded for his contribution to the sport and service to the nation.



Renowned stars Fatau Dauda, Laryea Kingston and Baffuor Gyan were present during the ceremony.



Adjei was one of the safest pair of hands in the country during his spell with Hearts of Oak.



His artistry between the sticks helped Hearts to win seven league titles and the CAF Champions League.



Adjei played for Tunisian side Club Africain and Israeli side Ashdod FC before hanging up his boots.

