Samira Suleman joins Iceland's ÍA Akranes

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Samira Suleman has joined Iceland Women's division side IA Akranes this summer ahead of the 2022/2023 season.



She joins her new club from fellow Icelandic club Víkingur Ólafsvík where she has been plying her trade since 2015 but has now decided to end her seven-year stay.



The former Hasaacas Ladies player could not hide her excitement after sealing the deal.



“Thank you for keeping me in the shadow of your wings ya Allah. New home, New challenge,” the former Ghana U20 Women’s national team star posted on Facebook.



She has in the past played for clubs in the USA and for Hasaacas ladies - and started representing Ghana in 2010.