Samia Suluhu swear in as Tanzania first female President afta Magufuli death go easy?

Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan wey be Vice President since 2015 suppose take over as Tanzania first female President by now as John Pombe Joseph Magufuli don die.



Sabi pipo don begin tok about wetin concern di smooth transition of power for Tanzania since dia President John Magufuli, die on Wednesday.



Tanzania opposition leader Zitto Kabwe, of di ACT Wazalendo party wey just lose dia leader for Zanzibar to COVID-19 tell BBC say goment must immediately transfer power sharp sharp to di Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan to avoid constitutional uncertainty.



According to Kabwe, di law book alias constitution of Tanzania make provision for di Vice President to continue wetin remain of Magufuli five-year term.



Fulgence Massawe, wey be Lawyer for anoda interview also tell BBC say as far as di constitution dey concerned Samia Hassan go occupy Office of di Tanzanian President till 2025.



According to Tanzania Constitution, Vice President Samia Hassan Suluhu, age 61, suppose assume di office of di president for di remainder of di five-year term wey Magufuli begin to serve last year after winning a second term.



Vice President Samia Hassan Suluhu go be di East African nation [Tanzania] first female president.



All dis tok dey come out sake of say some of di countries for East Africa get Leaders wey dey like to dominate and dis dia domination don lead dia countries into crisis.



Rwanda, Somalia, Somaliland, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Réunion, Seychelles, Tanzania, na di countries wey make-up East Africa.



History show sey virtually all di countries for dat region don experience crisis as e take concern change of govment.



But as di world dey change and adjust to give women chance for govment, pipo expect say Tanzania Vice President Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan as pipo dey popularly call her, suppose take over from Magufuli witout gbege for di country.



Samia Suluhu Hassan na di current Vice President of Tanzania and dey born her January 27, 1960 (she be 61-year-old.)



Hassan, come from di semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar, wey be about 99% Muslim - she study statistics for Zanzibar Institute of Financial Administration and later graduate from Mzumbe University for 1986 with Advanced Diploma in Public Administration.



She also attend University of Manchester wia she receive postgraduate diploma in Economics for 1994.



She be Tanzania first female Vice-President as she enta di office for 2015 and reports say mama Hassan get di backing of some factions inside Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), di ruling party wey support former President Jakaya Kikwete, especially those from Muslim communities.



"If di office of di president alias Presidency become vacant due to di President death, resignation, loss of electoral credentials or incompetence due to physical illness or failure to perform the functions and duties of di President, then di Vice-President na im dem go swear in and go remain in office for di remainder of him term. five years ... "



Na so di constitution of Tanzania in section 37 (5) tok.