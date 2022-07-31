You are here: HomeSports2022 07 31Article 1593644

Sports News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Samed Abdul Salis declares readiness for 2022/23 French Ligue 1 campaign

Lens midfielder, Samed Abdul Salis Lens midfielder, Samed Abdul Salis

Ghana and Lens midfielder Samed Abdul Salis has expressed his readiness for the upcoming French Ligue 1 season.

The French top-flight will begin next weekend, with Lens expected to take on Brest in their season opener. Lens will play host to Brest on August 7.

Ahead of the new campaign, the Ghanaian midfielder has declared his readiness after featuring in the side's last preseason game.

On Saturday, Lens played a pulsating goalless draw against English Premier League side West United.

“Last match of the preparation, ready for the championship now” he tweeted.

Samed Abdul Salis joined Lens this summer from Clermont Foot and is expected to play a huge role for the club in the 2022/23 season.

